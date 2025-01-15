"Partner With Us": Tinubu Woos World Leaders at Abu Dhabi Summit

President Tinubu, at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, emphasized global collaboration to address climate change and unlock economic opportunities

Abu Dhabi, UAE — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emphasized the importance of global collaboration for sustainable development during his address on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Speaking on the theme, From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future, the Nigerian leader called for collective action to address climate challenges and unlock economic opportunities.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria is equally committed to battling the global climate challenges. Image: X/Bayoonanuga

Source: Twitter

“The fight against climate change is not merely an environmental necessity but a global economic opportunity to reshape the trajectory of our continent and the global energy landscape,” President Tinubu stated.

“As leaders, stakeholders, and citizens of our planet, we stand at a critical juncture in human history. To succeed, we must innovate, collaborate, and act decisively as one global community.”

Tinubu boasts about Nigeria's focus on green energy

Highlighting Nigeria’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, Tinubu outlined his administration’s actionable programs aligned with global aspirations and local realities.

He identified three pillars guiding Nigeria’s sustainability efforts: Energy Transition, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Development.

“We have embraced a vision of sustainability that aligns with global aspirations while addressing local realities. Our energy transition plans aim at diversifying energy sources, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and prioritizing the shift to cleaner energy sources as a cornerstone of our national development strategy,” he said.

Among the initiatives discussed were the development of infrastructure for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles, as well as leveraging solid minerals for the green energy transition.

Tinubu also highlighted climate-smart agricultural practices and the introduction of Nigeria’s National Clean Cooking Policy, which aims to promote clean energy, environmental health, and socio-economic development.

Tinubu addresses environmental challenges

Addressing Nigeria’s environmental challenges—deforestation, desertification, coastal erosion, flooding, and pollution—the President reiterated the government’s focus on working with local communities to mitigate adverse impacts.

“These challenges threaten the livelihoods of millions. To promote a Green Economy in Africa, we must focus on integrating sustainable practices across all sectors of our economy,” he said.

Tinubu woos world leaders

President Tinubu also highlighted Nigeria’s leadership in green financing, noting that it was the first African nation to fund green projects through Sovereign Green Bonds.

“The third issuance of these bonds is in progress. We urge investors to partner with us. Our administration remains committed to providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Nigeria,” he stated.

