The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has provided detailed clarifications on its 2025 budget proposal amidst public concern over claims of excessive spending on fumigation and feeding.

Legit.ng reports that concerns about proposed amounts on feeding, and fumigation, were raised when the JAMB on Monday, January 13 January appeared before the Joint Committee of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Finance to defend its 2025 budget proposal

However, in a swift move, JAMB's spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, while addressing key misconceptions in a statement shared via X, noted that contrary to claims that JAMB proposed N850 million for fumigation alone, the amount covers a range of services, including the salaries of outsourced cleaners and security personnel, cleaning materials, and fumigation services.

His words:

“Out of the N850 million budgeted, only N2 million is allocated specifically for fumigation. This figure reflects the operational costs for 386 security personnel and 194 cleaners across more than 40 JAMB offices nationwide. It’s misleading to suggest this amount is solely for fumigation.”

He further highlighted that the proposed budget includes a government-mandated salary review, with the least paid security personnel expected to earn N70,000 monthly, while cleaners’ salaries will also be significantly increased, Vanguard reported.

Feeding Costs: Addressing Rising Prices

Justifying the N1.1 billion for feeding, Dr. Benjamin said that the humongous amount is to provide meals to 2,300 JAMB staff across its offices.

Dr. Benjamin outlined the rationale for this initiative:

“JAMB began offering one meal per day for its staff at headquarters to minimize exposure to public eateries during working hours and protect ICT infrastructure from potential damage caused by eating in offices,” he said.

Transparency in Training and Travel Costs

Another point of contention was the N6.4 billion allocated under “Local Travel and Transport (Training).” Dr. Benjamin emphasized that this figure is for over 10,500 staff and officials conducting the 2025 UTME, mock examinations, and other assignments.

“This allocation is categorized under ‘Local Travel and Transport’ due to the Budget Information Management Monitoring System (BIMMS) requirements for Government-Owned Enterprises,” he noted.

Internally Generated Revenue and Budget Oversight**

Dr. Benjamin reminded the public that JAMB’s operational costs are entirely funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), with government support limited to salaries for pensionable staff.

“This is a budget proposal, not an expenditure report. It’s important to differentiate between planned allocations and actual spending,” he stated.

JAMB expresses commitment to prudent resource management

Dr. Benjamin reassured Nigerians of JAMB’s dedication to transparency and efficiency:

“Our goal is to align our operations with the expectations of the nation’s leadership while managing resources prudently.”

JAMB urged the public to verify budgetary information to avoid the spread of misinformation.

