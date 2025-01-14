Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Nnewi, Anambra state - A midnight fire outbreak destroyed goods worth millions of naira at Ahịa Mgbede opposite the New Motor Spare Parts Market in Nnewi, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the inferno started in the early hours of Tuesday, January 14 at Uruagu Nnewi, in Nnewi North local government area of the state.

A female victim attempted to harm herself but was restrained and consoled by sympathizers.

Many business owners were plugged into agony and despair as the fire left several shops in ruins, with goods and properties reduced to ashes.

According to The Punch, eyewitnesses said the fire raged for several minutes before firefighters arrived.

One of the victims, identified simply as Uche, said a female victim attempted to harm herself but was restrained and consoled by sympathizers.

“We arrived this morning to find our shops reduced to rubble. The loss is immeasurable and has sent shockwaves through the entire business community.”

Fire Service reacts to Anambra market incident

The Anambra State Fire Service said it received a distress about the fire outbreak at 2:15 am on Tuesday, January 14.

The Media and Publicity Unit, led by the state fire chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, made this known in a statement while confirming the fire incident.

“The distress call was received at 2:15 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. Firemen and firefighting equipment from the Nnewi and Ogidi Fire Stations were immediately deployed to the scene.

“Our Firemen fought tirelessly to contain the fire, but it reignited later this morning. Efforts are ongoing to completely extinguish the fire.”

Legit.ng recalls that many shops were razed by fire at the Ogoja local government central market in Ishibori, Cross River state.

The incident's cause could not be immediately ascertained, but it was learnt that the fire started around 8 pm, affecting business structures.

The night inferno devastated the popular commerce centre, destroying food commodities and property worth millions of naira.

Fire destroys goods worth millions at Oyo market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that devasting fire at Moniya market in Oyo State, believed to be caused by a power surge, destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The blaze, which started around 12.30am, ravaged 17 shops, causing significant losses for traders on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Despite the prompt response of the fire service, victims are calling for government support

