Why Call/Data Tariff Adjustments are Necessary for a More Connected Nigeria

The backbone of any business is the quality of service they deliver. However, what happens when some forces threaten the company’s output, thereby affecting customer satisfaction?

For the past few months, social media has been buzzing with complaints from Nigerians about the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)’s plan to announce a tariff adjustment. Some of the grumblings have been about end users paying more for call and data services amid the country’s economic crisis.

In recent years, the Nigerian telecommunications sector has faced significant challenges, with rising operational costs and an increasing demand for reliable services. As the economic situation of the country becomes more challenging, it's important that the cost of telecoms services reflect the amount of resource investment that has to go into it to maintain a high quality of service.

Is this proposed tariff adjustment all bad seeing as its end goal is to move along with the economic changes of the times to ensure better services to customers?

Despite persistent inflation, no telecommunications company in Nigeria has increased its call or data tariffs in over 10 years. This has been the case despite the high operational costs and the need for service upgrades to compete favourably in this global digital economy.

Many people now rely on data services to adequately participate in the new economy and the rise in operational cost of telecommunication companies has hindered the quality of deliverables.

Adjusting tariffs is not merely a financial decision, it is a necessary step toward improving service delivery. Increased revenue from tariff hikes enables telecommunications companies to invest in critical areas such as infrastructural improvements and customer satisfaction.

Among industry leaders in the telecoms industry, Airtel Nigeria is one that is known for its commitment to innovation and customer service. For instance, Airtel’s move in expanding networks to disadvantaged areas has fostered economic growth in these communities while improving connectivity in different parts of the country.

While speaking about Airtel’s growing operational cost, Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Balsingh said that it surged by over 300% in the past 18 to 24 months alone. According to him, to ensure the provision of high quality service, realigning their pricing structure with the economic reality has become necessary.

Similarly, the MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Karl Toriola, emphasised that there’s no way the telecoms industry could continue to sustain itself under the present structure.

The importance of great data service cannot be overstated. This is even apparent in the way Nigerians are quick to take to social media to air their grievances once there’s any semblance of downtime or poor service. An adjustment in the tariffs of telecommunication providers ensures the companies are able to fund projects to improve their services which serve the customers at the end of the day.

This helps private businesses, freelancers with foreign clients, or people even trying to bag deals with international clients. A look through social media will show how many Nigerians have experienced losing great job opportunities over their recruiter’s fear of them having connectivity issues while working remotely for the company.

It is also necessary for rural areas to have access to great internet services and this is something that industry giants in the telecoms sector have already shown commitment to solving. For this to be achieved, quality infrastructure will need to be built in rural areas, this requires a lot of funding.

Finances are involved in making things work and Nigeria’s current inflation has left many telecommunication companies struggling to keep up with the needs of their customers.

In conclusion, adjusting call and data tariffs is crucial for improving service delivery within Nigeria's telecommunications sector. This illustrates how strategic investments can enhance customer experiences while addressing the challenges posed by rising operational costs. As the industry navigates an increasingly complex landscape, embracing tariff adjustments will enable telecom operators to deliver better services, foster innovation, and ultimately contribute to Nigeria's digital transformation journey.

By recognizing the importance of these changes, stakeholders can work together to ensure a more connected future for all Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng