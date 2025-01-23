The CEO of Airtel Nigeria justified the 50% increase in telecom prices on call, data tariff

According to the CEO, the move was an essential measure to protect the interests of customers

He also said the action shows the regulator's commitment to encouraging sustainability and boosting funding

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dinesh Balsingh, the CEO of Airtel Nigeria, has defended the 50% telecom pricing rise, calling it a necessary step to safeguard customer interests and maintain the telecom industry's survival and expansion.

Airtel CEO said NCC's decision fosters innovation and growth, which benefits both the sector and consumers. Photo Credit: Airtel

Source: Getty Images

This came after the Nigerian Communications Commission, the telecom regulator, announced the first raise in more than ten years, and it has since sparked intense discussion and outrage throughout the nation.

Balsingh said in a statement provided to PUNCH Online on Wednesday that the move demonstrates the regulator's dedication to promoting sustainability and increasing investment in the telecom sector for better service delivery.

“The tariff adjustment reflects a balanced approach to ensuring the sustainability of the telecom sector while safeguarding the interests of consumers.

“The price increase which was highly needed for the survival and continued growth of the industry, will enable us to continue investing in network infrastructure, expanding coverage, and delivering improved products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers”, the statement partly read.

The operator stated that it is still dedicated to its goal of providing dependable and reasonably priced telecommunications services in order to close the digital divide.

The company thinks that because of Nigeria's dynamic population and thriving economy, NCC's decision fosters innovation and growth, which benefits both the sector and consumers.

“We are confident that this development will pave the way for even greater advancements in telecommunications services across the country. Our focus remains on providing exceptional customer satisfaction while contributing to the long-term sustainability of the industry”, added Balsingh.

At first, operators wanted a 100% tariff hike. The NCC, however, decided on a 50% increase, citing continuous industry improvements meant to guarantee sustainability.

MTN, the largest telecom provider in Nigeria, had previously stated that it aimed to improve communication services.

The accomplishment, according to MTN, is a major step in guaranteeing the telecom industry's long-term viability while empowering millions of individuals and businesses and advancing the nation's economy as a whole.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, stated,

“This tariff adjustment represents an important step towards addressing the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges on our business and industry.

“It will enable us to maintain the critical investments required to deliver reliable, high-quality services to Nigerians. We remain committed to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and driving inclusive growth for all stakeholders.”

MTN reacts to FG's approval of 50% hike

Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria says the recent 50% tariff increase approved by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will help improve service delivery.

In a statement, Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, said the adjustment would address rising operational costs and ensure critical investments in infrastructure in the telcom industry.

Also, in a statement, Tony Emoekpere, the president of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), told Legit.ng that although the increase does not meet the request for a 100% increase, it reflected the NCC’s recognition of the industry’s operational challenges.

Source: Legit.ng