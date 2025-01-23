Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sent a warning to Telcos to ensure improved service delivery as they go ahead with the new tariffs

FCCPC also advised the Telcos to keep to the NCC directive and avoid hidden charges for consumers in the new tariff regime

There will be zero tolerance for network congestion, speedy data depletion and network blackouts going forward

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sent a message to telecommunication companies in Nigeria, insisting that the newly approved tariff increase must bring about improved services.

The commission noted that even though the tariff increase was necessitated by increasing cost of operations, the TelCos are obliged to provide significant improvement in service delivery, to justify the tariff increase.

"Zero tolerance for network blackouts": FCCPC warns Telcos as new telecom tariffs take effect

Source: Getty Images

This was contained in a press release signed by Ondaje Ijagwu, the Director of Corporate Affairs, and made available on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

FCCPC emphasized that consumer interests must remain paramount for Telecom operators and that they must improve the quality of service to be commensurate with the increase in tariffs.

The statement noted that for years, Nigerians have asked for improvement in the quality of service, with recurrent issues around network congestion, speedy data depletion, network blackouts among others.

FCCPC cautioned that the hike in tariffs must result in better service for Nigerians. It said;

It is, therefore, crucial that tariff adjustments directly translate into demonstrable and tangible service enhancements for consumers. Operators are expected to allocate increased revenues responsibly, with an emphasis on infrastructure development and service delivery improvements. Clear mechanisms must be established to monitor how these funds are utilised, ensuring that consumers directly benefit from the adjustments.

NCC approves 50% increase in telecom tariffs

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently permitted telecommunication companies to increase call, sms and data tariffs by no more than 50%.

This approval comes after months of agitation from the telcos to increase tariffs in light of the increasing cost of operations and other economic realities.

The Telecom operators had requested approval to increase tariffs by over 100 percent to take care of rising operations costs, especially energy costs, which are critical to sustaining service.

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Communication, Dr Bosun Tijani, rejected their request and later suggested an increase ranging between 30 and 60%.

The FCCPC statement commended the NCC for the intentional approach with which it handled the demands from the Telecom operatorr to moderate the impact on consumers.

The statement read in part;

“The NCC's approval of a 50% adjustment, which is lower than the over 100% increase initially proposed by operators, demonstrates a thoughtful effort to balance industry sustainability with consumer protection.”

No hidden charges

The commission also commended the NCC’s directive to telcos to avoid hidden charges even as consumers start paying higher tariffs and warned the Telcos to adhere to this directive.

The statement said;

“Operators are now required to disclose all key details upfront, including the cost, validity period, and the specific inclusions of a plan. Consumers can also expect a mandatory disclosure table from their service providers, enabling them to make informed decisions without worrying about unexpected charges or surprises.”

Recall that the FCCPC and the NCC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) emphasizing the need for robust service delivery in the telecommunications sector, and eradicating exploitations from the operators.

Subscribers reject tariff increase

In a recent report, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian subscribers led by the ATCIS have put their foot down to reject the proposed tariff hike.

They noted that Nigerians are already going through hard times, and this is not the best time for a tariff hike to happen.

The body insisted that any tariff increase must be preceded by consultations and engagements with the customers who ultimately bear the financial brunt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng