Detectives from the Lagos State Command have arrested three young men in connection with the death of their Facebook lover in the Surulere area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Olanrewaju Ishola, confirmed the arrests while parading the suspects at the state command headquarters on Saturday.

Incident Details

Commissioner Ishola revealed that the suspects extorted N300,000 from one of their victims before she was murdered.

The suspects lured their prospective victims using social media apps, including Facebook and Tinder. "It is a case of kidnapping," Ishola stated. The case was reported to the Tactical Team of Area C, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

Modus Operandi

The suspects' mode of operation involved befriending their victims on social media and inviting them for a visit.

In one particular case, the victim was lured to a specific house, where a ransom of N300,000 was collected, and her phone was taken.

Detectives swiftly acted on the report, resulting in the arrest of the three suspects.

See the actual statement from Lagos Commissioner of Police below:

“It is a case of kidnapping. The case was reported at the Tactical Team of Area C. Consequently, three persons were arrested.

“The suspects’ mode of operation is to lure their victims through a Tinder apps on social media or Facebook where they will make the victim a friend and the ask them to come for a visit.

“In one particular case, the victim was lure to a particular house, and N300,000 ransom was collected from the victim and his phone was taken from him. My detectives swung into action and three suspects were arrested,” he said.

Kidnapping in Nigeria

Kidnapping in Nigeria has become a significant security challenge, with incidents involving both criminal gangs and insurgent groups like Boko Haram.

The practice has evolved over the years, with kidnappers targeting individuals for ransom, political leverage, or to instill fear.

High-profile cases, such as the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls' abduction, have drawn international attention, but the issue persists, affecting various regions and demographics across the country.

Bandits invade Army Estate in Abuja

Legit.ng reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja and reportedly kidnapped two people.

The incident, which happened on Thursday night, January 18, at about 10:00 p.m. in Phase II area, had kidnappers who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

According to Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim, the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the lawyer’s house and seized his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

