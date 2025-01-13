The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into airstrikes in Zamfara that accidentally killed over 16 civilians and vigilantes

Initially denying civilian casualties, the NAF later expressed "deep concern" and acknowledged the possibility of unintended deaths

The NAF reaffirmed its commitment to civilian safety and vowed to work with relevant authorities to minimize harm while combating banditry in the region

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched an investigation into reports of a recent airstrike in Zamfara state.

Legit.ng reports that the airstrikes killed over 16 civilians and vigilantes were accidentally killed during military air strikes in Zamfara State last weekend.

Nigerian military speaks on airstrikes on civilians in Zamfara, vows in-depth investigation Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun

It was reported that the air strikes, targeted at suspected bandits, occurred in Tungar Kara, Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to an intelligence source quoted by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, the civilian casualties were the result of mistaken identity.

"The vigilantes were mistaken for bandits, shortly after the bandits had fled the scene," the source said.

Initially, the NAF had denied reports of civilian casualties. On Sunday, January 12, Olusola Akinboyewa, the NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, said that there was no credible evidence of civilian deaths during the operation.

He emphasized that the air strikes were carried out based on reliable intelligence, as reported by Leadership..

However, the Zamfara state government quickly contradicted this statement, confirming that there had been civilian casualties during the air strikes, which were part of Operation Fansan Yamma.

The strikes took place in troubled areas of Maradun and Zurmi LGAs, both of which have been plagued by banditry.

NAF makes U-turn expresses ‘deep concern’

Hours after the initial denial, Akinboyewa expressed "deep concern" over the allegations and acknowledged the possibility of unintended civilian deaths, specifically local vigilantes, The Cable reported.

"As a responsible and professional custodian of airpower for the security of the nation, the NAF believes in the absolute value of the life of every Nigerian," he said in a statement.

The NAF has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to determine the facts surrounding the operation and to ensure accountability.

"The findings will be communicated to the public in due course," Akinboyewa added.

NAF recommits self to accountability and civilian safety

In its statement, the NAF reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians while fighting banditry.

"While our mission in the North West remains to combat banditry and restore peace, the safety and well-being of all Nigerians are of utmost importance," it said.

The NAF pledged to continue working with relevant authorities to minimize harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure during military operations.

This incident comes amid ongoing concerns about military air strikes in Nigeria. Despite efforts to target terrorists and insurgents, there have been multiple reports of civilian casualties in similar operations.

In December 2023, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, vowed that air strikes would no longer result in civilian deaths.

"The duty of the military is to protect Nigerians, not to kill them," Musa stated at the time.

Nigerian Army slammed over airstrikes in Sokoto

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a prominent security expert, Sadeeq Shehu, has criticised the military's handling of an accidental bombing in Sokoto state that claimed civilian lives during an airstrike targeting insurgents.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Friday, December 26, the expert described the explanation as insufficient and stated that such errors were preventable with better intelligence and operational strategies.

While demanding transparency from the Nigerian Army, Shehu made two critical demands: acknowledgement and compensation for the victims, and a revision of military strategies to prevent future occurrences.

