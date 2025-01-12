Obasanjo paid tribute to his late friend, Jimmy Carter, at a memorial service in Abeokuta, describing him as a “titan and man of peace” for his life-saving efforts

Obasanjo recounted how Carter's personal visit to Nigeria led to a temporary release from prison

Reflecting on shared values, Obasanjo noted the similarities between their humble farming backgrounds and how Carter's leadership inspired him

Abeokuta, Ogun State —Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo paid tribute to his late friend, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, describing him as a “titan and man of peace.”

Furthermore, Obasanjo shared deeply personal reflections on their friendship, including how Carter’s intervention helped save his life during his imprisonment under General Sani Abacha.

Former Nigerian President hails Jimmy Carter for saving his life from Abacha Photo credit: Chesnot/Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

The former Nigerian President made mention of this in a memorial service held on Sunday, January 12, at the Chapel of Christ the Glorious King in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Obasanjo: How Carter's bold intervened, saved my life

Obasanjo recounted a pivotal moment when Carter made a bold move to secure his release from detention, recounting how the U.S. president personally visited Nigeria to plead with Abacha, Daily Trust reported.

“President Carter was one of my foreign friends who stuck their necks out to save my life and to seek my release from prison,” Obasanjo said.

Carter’s persistence led to a temporary release from prison when Abacha agreed to move Obasanjo to house arrest on his farm.

“But that did not last for too long,” Obasanjo added, acknowledging that while Carter's visit marked a significant moment, it was Abacha’s eventual death that allowed for his full freedom.

As reported by The cable reported, the former Nigerian president expressed his gratitude, noting that Carter’s effort remained unmatched by other leaders.

“Carter was the only non-African leader, according to my information, that paid a visit to Abacha solely to plead for my release,” he said.

Obasanjo also recounted a surprising and emotional gesture from American media mogul Ted Turner, saying:

“President Carter later informed me of the efforts of Ted Turner… who asked him to get his friend, Obasanjo, released from prison. ‘I will take care of him and his family here or wherever he chooses to live,’” Obasanjo shared.

A Shared Background and Leadership Philosophy

Reflecting on their shared values, Obasanjo noted the similarities between his and Carter’s early life experiences, noting:

“In terms of early life background, I shared similarity with President Jimmy Carter. He was born into a farming family in Plains, Georgia, and I was born into a farming family in the rural village of Ibogun-Olaogun in Ogun State."

Obasanjo recalled the moral and spiritual teachings they received from their parents, noting that they both grew up in rural areas with similar challenges.

As he concluded his tribute, Obasanjo reflected on the lasting impact of their friendship and the lessons he learned from Carter’s leadership.

“One great lesson I learned from President Carter was that in his leadership, he carried along an army of co-workers that shared the ideal and the burden of the work with him,” he said.

Ex-US President Jimmy Carter dies at age 100

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former US President Jimmy Carter, the longest-living US president, died at the age of 100.

The Carter Centre confirmed his passing on Sunday afternoon, December 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng