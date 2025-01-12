The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed three judicial officers for misconduct, including two High Court officers

Three Shari’a Court judges have been advised to resign following accusations of judicial misconduct

The JSC emphasized its commitment to maintaining a corruption-free judiciary, ensuring high standards of professionalism

The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has taken decisive action by sacking three judicial officers over misconduct.

The state government also advised three other Shari’a Court judges to resign and reprimanded two others for dereliction of duty.

JSC reacts as Jigawa judicial officers are accused of misconduct Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The JSC’s decision followed a meeting on Tuesday, January 7, where it discussed reports of misconduct and breaches of judicial procedures.

Abbas Wangara, Director of Protocol and Publicity at the Jigawa State Judiciary, confirmed the action in a statement issued on Sunday, Janaury 12, in Dutse.

Why JSC dismissed judicial officials

According to the statement, two officers from the High Court department were dismissed after being found guilty of illegal sales of vehicles that were evidence in a case.

Iyal Ibrahim, a Higher Registrar, and Baffa Alhaji, a Principal Registrar, were both terminated from their positions for committing official misconduct under the Jigawa State Judiciary Scheme of Service.

"These two officers were found guilty of selling two vehicles that were exhibits in a Federal High Court case.

"Their actions were in violation of the judicial rules and warranted their immediate dismissal," Wangara explained.

Additionally, Abdu Aujara, a Chief Clerical Officer, was dismissed for suppressing N965,000 in a recovery case filed by Ja’iz Bank.

The commission emphasized that his actions violated the Judicial Service Law, leading to the termination of his employment.

Sanctions for Shari’a court judges

The JSC also took action against three Shari’a Court judges, advising them to resign. Adamu Farin-Dutse was found guilty of misusing judicial powers, particularly in his application of the law, and was given two weeks to tender his resignation, Premium Times reported.

Muhammad Usman was also advised to resign after being accused of issuing a writ of possession before delivering judgment.

The commission ruled that his conduct violated the judicial process.

Similarly, Usman Zubair, another Shari’a Court judge, was found guilty of abuse of judicial powers by improperly adjudicating inheritance matters. Zubair was similarly advised to resign, Daily Trust reported.

JSC noted that the disciplinary measures reflect the commission's ongoing commitment to maintaining professionalism and integrity within the Jigawa State judiciary.

"Our goal is to ensure a corrupt-free judiciary and uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism," said Wangara.

Additionally, the JSC issued warning letters to two magistrates for misconduct, including one for converting a civil matter to a criminal case and another for insulting a litigant.

The commission’s actions underscore its determination to ensure that the judiciary remains accountable and transparent, reinforcing its commitment to upholding justice and public trust.

Kano: 2 judges sacked, 6 others suspended

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Judicial Service Commission in Kano has taken disciplinary actions against eight judicial officers who were accused of different misconduct.

Baba Ibrahim, the commission's spokesperson, announced the development on Sunday, November 10, adding that the affected officers received penalties that included suspensions, warnings, and sackings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng