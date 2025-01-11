The Kano state government has reacted to the verdict of the Court of Appeal in Abuja over the Kano royal tussle

Haruna Dederi, the Kano state attorney general and commissioner for justice, commended the judgment while addressing a press conference

Dederi maintained that the decision by the appellate court to void previous Judgments that questioned the state's lawful appointments of traditional ruler

The Kano state government has commended the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on the Kano Emirate Council, which involved the reinstatement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aminu Ado Bayero, and other parties.

Haruna Dederi, the Kano state attorney general and commissioner for justice, made the comment while addressing a press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists Press Centre Kano on Saturday, January 11.

Kano attorney general speak on court judgment

The attorney general of the state noted that the verdict overturned the rulings of the Federal High Court and subsequently validated the state government's action concerning the chieftaincy laws and reforms in the traditional institutions.

"The decision by the appellate court to void previous Judgments that questioned the state's lawful appointments of traditional ruler, underscores the correctness of our actions and strengthens our resolve to continue reforms for equitable representation and inclusive governance."

Dederi noted that the judgment clarified the real jurisdiction of the chieftaincy and explained the court's constitutional boundaries in such matter. He then called for respect for the decision of the appellate court.

Appeal Court ruled on Kano royal tussle

On Friday, January 11, The Court of Appeal ordered that the case be returned to the Chief Judge of the Kano State High Court for reassignment to another judge for expeditious determination. This decision was made in light of the appellate court's finding that the appellant should have been notified and granted access to legal representation after his lawyer withdrew from the matter during proceedings on July 4, 2024.

The court's decision to uphold the appeal on the issue of a fair hearing in favour of the appellant is a significant development in the case. By declaring the entire proceedings that took place on July 4, 2024, a nullity, the appellate court has ensured that the appellant's right to a fair hearing is protected.

Ultimately, the Court of Appeal's decision has paved the way for a fresh hearing in the Kano Emirate legal dispute, ensuring that all parties are given equal opportunities to present their cases and that justice is served.

