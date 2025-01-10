In response to the deadly attack on Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters in Borno State, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered a thorough clampdown on the perpetrators

The IGP expressed condolences to the families of the fallen officers, affirming their sacrifices will not be forgotten and benefits will be paid promptly

Investigations continue as the Nigeria Police Force commits to holding those responsible accountable

In response to the explosion attack on Nganzai Divisional Police Headquarters on January 9, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of two police officers, Inspector Bartholomew Kalawa and Corporal Mustapha Huzaifat, the Inspector-General of Police has condemned the attack.

IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has expressed his condolences and vowed to take immediate action.

Police officers killed in recent Borno explosion. Photo credit: PoliceNG/X

Source: Getty Images

He ordered a thorough clampdown on the perpetrators to ensure they are brought to justice.

Deep Condolences

The IGP expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased officers, affirming that their sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten, and that their benefits and entitlements will be promptly paid to their families.

In a statement released on January 10, 2025, the IGP directed the Zone 15 Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, fdc., to mobilize adequate resources and personnel, and collaborate with other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this nefarious act are found and made to face the full wrath of the law.

As investigations continue, the IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to holding accountable those who jeopardize and disrupt the security arrangement and safety in Nigeria.

See the full statement below:

“The IGP expresses deep condolences to the families of the deceased officers, affirming that their sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten, as their benefits and entitlements will be immediately paid to their families.

“The IGP has therefore directed the Zone 15 Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, fdc., to mobilize adequate resources and personnel, collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators of this nefarious act are found and caused to face the full wrath of the law.

“As investigations continue, the IGP reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to holding accountable those who jeopardise and disrupt the security arrangement and safety in Nigeria.”

Police IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is the highest-ranking officer in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Appointed by the President of Nigeria, the IGP is responsible for the overall administration and operations of the police force, ensuring law and order across the country.

The current IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, assumed office on June 19, 2023, and has been actively working to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the police force.

Source: Legit.ng