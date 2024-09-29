A 'Love Feast' organized by a white garment church in Ibadan has resulted in the deaths of five people, with several others hospitalised

The cause of the incident remains unclear, as investigations by various government agencies and the World Health Organization are ongoing

Despite the tragedy, a church source insists the Ipese meal is not to blame, while 50 victims have already been treated and discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre

A tragic incident has left the community of Apata, Ido Local Government Area, in a state of confusion and mourning.

Last Sunday, a 'Love Feast'—popularly known as Ipese—organized by a white garment church in Ibadan resulted in the deaths of no fewer than five people.

Several others are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre in Olodo, Egbeda Local Government Area.

The cause of the incident remains unclear. A church source, who requested anonymity, stated, “I ate the same beans that everyone else, including the victims, ate, and nothing happened to me. It’s not clear that the incident is related to the Ipese, as some people are claiming. Various government agencies, including the police, DSS, media outlets, and even the World Health Organization, have been here to investigate. Their findings haven’t been made public yet, but I can assure you it’s not about Ipese.”

Community awaits answers as investigations continue

The incident has drawn significant attention from various government agencies and the media. Confirming the situation, a staff member at the Infectious Disease Centre, who also spoke anonymously, reported that 50 of the victims who were rushed to the centre had been treated and discharged.

“Some of the affected people were brought here for treatment. So far, 50 have been discharged, while others are still receiving care,” the official said.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident and noted that investigations are ongoing. The community awaits the results of these investigations to understand the cause of this tragic event.

