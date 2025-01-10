The federal government has announced plans to strengthen Nigeria's relationship with China in the area of arms production and military training

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, said the move was to tackle the country's insecurity within and outside the country's borders with domesticated weapons

The government move followed Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa's comment that getting weapons from foreign countries affects military actions against insecurity

Nigeria is strengthening its security partnership with China to boost local arms production and military training. This move is part of the country's broader strategy to tackle terrorism and insecurity within and outside its borders.

According to Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the government wants to work with China to produce military equipment locally, reducing reliance on foreign procurement which is often delayed by regulations.

Nigeria looks toward China to start producing military weapons locally Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

Tuggar's statement follows comments by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, who highlighted the challenges of arms procurement and the need for self-reliance. The government is exploring ways to domesticate arms production with Chinese support, which may include recruiting skilled citizens to produce firearms and military-grade equipment.

Nigeria strengthened cooperation with China

Nigeria is keen to deepen its cooperation with China, which is a key partner in addressing shared security threats. Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria will not rely on private military companies to tackle its security challenges; instead, it will opt for collaborations with countries like China. This partnership is expected to enhance Nigeria's role as a leader in West Africa's security, particularly in the Sahel region.

The Nigeria-China partnership is not new, as the two countries have strengthened their ties recently. In 2024, President Bola Tinubu met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and they agreed to elevate their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This partnership covers various areas, including politics, economy, trade, and culture.

The deepening security partnership between Nigeria and China is expected to significantly affect the region. With China's support, Nigeria aims to enhance its military capabilities and address its security challenges more effectively. This cooperation may also serve as a model for other African countries seeking to strengthen their security ties with China.

When Chinese president proposed upgrading bilateral relationship

Recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposals at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation last year emphasized upgrading bilateral relations between China and African countries with diplomatic ties to strategic relations.

He also suggested elevating China-Africa relations to an "all-weather community with a shared future" for the new era. The African side responded positively to these proposals, indicating a willingness to deepen cooperation with China.

Chinese foreign minister to visit Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be visiting Nigeria and three other African countries from Sunday, January 5 to Saturday, January 11.

The development was part of China's efforts to strengthen relationships with African countries, and it would be the minister's first overseas trip of the year.

Other African countries Wang Yi will be visiting during the trips are Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, and Chad.

Source: Legit.ng