Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has been implicated in a fresh confessional state made by his former aide, Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu

Sa’idu, a former commissioner for finance in the El-Rufai's administration, is facing prosecution for the sales of $45 million in hard currency belonging to the Kaduna government at a significantly undervalued rate

But in his confessional statement made by Sa'idu, El-Rufai would direct how much to convert and that bids from various buyers were obtained, often at higher rates than those available in the parallel market

Alhaji Muhammad Bashir Sa’idu, the former Chief of Staff to Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has implicated his former principal in a money laundering case against him. Sa’idu was arrested and arraigned by security agencies on December 31, 2024, and is currently being held at the Kaduna Correctional Centre.

The charges against Sa’idu allege that he sold $45 million in hard currency belonging to the Kaduna State Government at a significantly undervalued rate, resulting in a loss of ₦3,960,000,000 to the government. According to the prosecution, this offence took place in 2022, when Sa’idu served as Commissioner of Finance in the El-Rufai administration.

In his confessional statement to the police, Sa’idu reportedly stated that the procedure for currency conversion was not his decision but that of El-Rufai. Sa’idu claimed that El-Rufai would direct how much to convert and that bids from various buyers were obtained, often at higher rates than those available in the parallel market.

According to The Nation, the prosecution further alleged that the ₦3,960,000,000 discrepancy was laundered by Sa’idu, in violation of Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

If convicted, Sa’idu could face imprisonment for a term of not less than four years and not more than 14 years, a fine of no less than five times the value of the proceeds of the crime, or both.

It's worth noting that El-Rufai has not publicly commented on the allegations, and it's unclear what his involvement in the matter may be. However, the implications of Sa’idu's confessional statement could be significant and may lead to further investigation and scrutiny of El-Rufai's administration.

The case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption and money laundering in Nigeria. The Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022 is a key piece of legislation to prevent and prohibit money laundering in the country.

El-Rufai ally lands in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ICPC has filed fresh charges against Muhammad Bashir Saidu, the former chief of staff to the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Saidu, who earlier served as commissioner for finance under el-Rufai, is facing two-count charges of money laundering alongside Ibrahim Muktar, a public officer in the ministry.

The embattled ex-aide to El-Rufai is currently being remanded in prison for sharing fake news about the state of insecurity in the country.

