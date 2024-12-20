A herdsman in Ibadan was fined ₦1.7 million for grazing nine cattle near the Oyo State Secretariat, violating the anti-open grazing law

The Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) swiftly apprehended the cattle and prosecuted the offender in line with the 2019 law

The offender faced a tribunal, with the alternative penalty being five years in prison, underscoring the government’s strict enforcement stance

The Oyo State Government has taken decisive action to enforce its anti-open grazing law after apprehending a herdsman and his nine cattle for grazing along the fence of the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The offender, identified as Nurudeen Semiu, was fined ₦1.7 million or faced the alternative of five years in prison.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority (OYRLEA) Taskforce noticed the cattle grazing openly near the motorcycle park adjacent to the Secretariat gate. The taskforce monitored the situation before taking the cattle into custody.

Agency involves Police to nab offender

Recognizing the environmental and agricultural implications of the violation, OYRLEA promptly involved the Ministry of Agriculture and reported the case to the State Parliament Police Division. Additional personnel were deployed to ensure the safe transfer of the cattle to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Justice Aderonke Aderemi, Chairperson of OYRLEA, emphasized the importance of strict adherence to the state’s anti-open grazing law, enacted in 2019 to curb conflicts between herders and farmers and protect the environment.

Violation case tried at Environment Ministry

The case was brought before a tribunal at the Ministry of Environment under charge number OYRLEA/19/12/2024.

Prosecuting counsel N.Y. Aderibigbe presented a four-count charge against Semiu, based on the provisions of the 2019 law. Semiu pleaded guilty to two of the charges and not guilty to the remaining counts.

Presiding officer Barrister Kunle Abimbola delivered the judgment, stating that the offender’s actions were in clear violation of the anti-open grazing law. He imposed a fine of ₦1.7 million, with the alternative of a five-year prison term.

The Oyo State anti-open grazing law was enacted to address the persistent tensions between herders and farmers in the state, reduce environmental degradation, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

