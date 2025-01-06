Lagos state is set to implement its total ban on single-use plastics (SUPs) starting in January 2025

The commissioner of environment Tokunbo Wahab revealed this in a statement on Monday and noted that this move is expected to reduce waste

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration made this move almost a year after it initially banned single-use plastics (SUPs)

As part of the move to achieve a cleaner environment, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state said his administration will commence the full enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs) in January 2025.

Lagos state government moves to enforce total ban on single-use plastics. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Lagos to enforce total ban on single-use plastics

SUPs are products intended for short-term use, typically discarded after a single application, contributing significantly to waste and environmental degradation.

Legit.ng recall that on January 21 2024, Lagos banned the use and distribution of styrofoam and other SUPs to reduce environmental pollution across the state.

Popularly known as take-away plates, styrofoam is a non-biodegradable material that is in high use in Lagos state. It remains a source of river blockage, with its resultant implications for the environment, which the state aims to reduce through this ban.

But speaking on Monday, January 6, during an inspection of flood-prone areas on Lagos Island, Tokunbo Wahab, the commissioner for environment and water resources, said there has been reduction in styrofoam litter in the state.

Wahab also reported that the littering of styrofoam has decreased in Lagos since the initial enforcement of the ban, signaling positive progress.

According to him, plans were underway to ensure a smooth phase-out of SUPs in the state.

In the face of escalating environmental concerns, Tokunbo Wahab said:

“There is no going back on a total ban of SUPs. We are currently having conversations in respect of how to phase them off. The enforcement will take effect before the end of January.”

“Littering, especially with Styrofoam, has reduced compared to when enforcement of its ban initially started.”

