10 people are confirmed dead after a man drove into a large crowd in New Orleans' French Quarter

The incident occurred at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets during New Year's celebrations in the United States (US)

Legit.ng gathered that at least 30 more people were injured in the incident which authorities have now classified as an act of terrorism

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, US - At least 10 people were killed and approximately 30 others injured when a vehicle ploughed into a crowd at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon streets in the United States (US).

After crashing his vehicle into people, the driver began firing a weapon.

New Orleans police reported that a suspect has been killed, after exchanging gunfire with police and attempting to flee. Photo credit: Joe Biden

Source: Facebook

2025: Driver rams New Year's revellers in New Orleans

Authorities in the US said the suspect, who is now dead, intentionally ploughed his vehicle into a large group of revellers on Bourbon Street at about 3:15 a.m on Wednesday, December 1, 2025. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the tragedy as an act of terrorism, Reuters reported.

Police chief Anne Kirkpatrick said the man was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did". One witness said he "walked past dead and injured bodies" in the street.

Kirkpatrick said:

"People started running and getting under tables like it was an active shooter drill."

Attorney-general Merrick Garland stated that the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE), prosecutors with the National Security Division and the local federal prosecutor’s office are all working on the terrorism case.

Dozens of emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks, were dispatched to the scene on New Year's day.

Garland said:

“My heart is broken for those who began their year by learning people they love were killed in this horrific attack."

He vowed to “deploy every available resource to conduct this investigation.”

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former US President Jimmy Carter, the longest-living ex-American leader, died at the age of 100.

The Carter Centre confirmed his passing at his home in Plains, Georgia. His death comes just months after celebrating his centennial birthday in October 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng