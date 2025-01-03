President Bola Tinubu has been predicted to have medical challenges and political betrayals in the new year 2025

Prophet Joshua Iginla and Primate Elijah Ayodele gave the prophecies about the president, while many top clerics distanced themselves from politics in their 2025 prophecies

However, an analysis of the prophecies showed some of the prophecies could come to pass because they are the nature of Nigerian politics, and the president's age would require special medical attention for him to do the job better

Nigerian pastors, as usual, have released several prophecies about the new year 2025. Several pastors have moved from releasing prophecies about Nigerian politics and politicians to prophesying fortunes for their members.

However, some pastors have yet to leave the political realms for politicians and tend to give prophecies about political affairs. Some prophecies have come to pass in the past, which could be why some pastors cannot leave predicting future events in politics.

In 2025, two prominent clerics, Prophet Joshua Iginla and Primate Elijah Ayodele, predicted what would happen to President Bola Tinubu in the new year. Their prophecies ranged from possible health challenges to betrayal and moles in his government.

Analysis of 2025 prophecies about Tinubu

However, a careful analysis of these prophecies showed that President Tinubu may have health challenges as such is human nature and being 72 years old. The president has also been managing his health very well and has proven several predictions and expectations about his health earlier wrong.

Also, the prophecies about betrayals and moles in his government are elements of politics, which the president understood and also a game player. However, President Tinubu may win or lose in 2025, but he is experienced in the political scheme.

President Tinubu has implemented several policies that do not please many political bigwigs. The latest is the controversial tax reform bills, which many governors opposed and have alleged will only favour Lagos and Rivers.

Below are some of the 2025 prophecies about Tinubu:

Medical emergency for Tinubu

Prophet Joshua Iginla warned of a potential medical emergency for President Tinubu, advising him to prioritize his health and rest adequately.

Betrayal and gang-up

Prophet Ayodele foresaw a strong gang-up against President Tinubu, with a trusted person in his inner caucus likely to betray him. He also predicted changes in the President's security details ³.

Tinubu to face opposition and criticisms

Prophet Iginla cautioned that President Tinubu would face strong opposition and criticism, and many people would not appreciate his efforts.

Tinubu's Relationship with Wike

Prophet Ayodele predicted that President Tinubu would fall out with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, due to Wike's efforts to maintain his relevance in the government.

2027 presidency

Prophet Ayodele foresaw that President Tinubu would win some PDP governors to his side while others would undermine the party's efforts. He also predicted that Seyi Tinubu would not be governor of Lagos state for now.

Onanuga lists Tinubu's successes

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has again commended itself for a landslide achievement in the last 19 months.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, wrote about the favourable emerging signs from Tinubu's policies so far.

In the epistle, Onanuga noted that Tinubu's administration's feat of bringing two Nigerian refineries to life was notable.

