Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration made significant strides in the last 19 months.

According to Onanuga, the government's efforts have led to notable achievements, including repairing two state-owned oil refineries, increasing crude oil production, and raising foreign reserves.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Onanuga said the administration's focus on gas development has also attracted investors' interest, with dollars flowing into the country through fresh investments in various sectors.

He stressed that one of the notable achievements of President Tinubu's tenure is implementing a student loan program, which financially supports students and ensures that higher education is accessible to all, regardless of economic background. Additionally, the administration has advanced the consumer credit initiative, promoting access to credit to stimulate consumption, drive entrepreneurship, and boost the domestic economy.

The administration's economic reforms have also shown positive results. The removal of fuel subsidies, although initially triggering higher fuel prices, has led to a downward trend in the market. The introduction of electric vehicles and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as alternatives to petrol has also promoted a cleaner environment and created new jobs. Furthermore, the unification of Nigeria's multiple exchange rates has stabilized the Naira against the US dollar, reflecting increased investor confidence.

Looking ahead to 2025, President Tinubu plans to introduce tax restructuring with four bills before the National Assembly. The proposed reform aims to streamline tax systems and administration in Nigeria, promoting better investment and a friendly business climate. Under the proposed tax reform, low-income earners and small businesses will be exempt from paying taxes, focusing on prosperity rather than people's or businesses' hardships.

Despite challenges, particularly with food inflation, President Tinubu's leadership has shown a proactive and committed approach to addressing these issues. The administration's trajectory suggests a path toward Nigeria's economic stability and social development, making a prosperous and equitable country look promising and achievable.

