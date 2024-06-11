The University of Ilorin's management has expressed serious concerns about the recent electricity tariff increase

Ilorin, Kwara state—The University of Ilorin's management has voiced concerns over the recent electricity tariff hike from N70 million to a whopping N230 million.

The university's management took to its social media X handle on Tuesday, June 11, to note that the hike is not sustainable or feasible for the university.

Electricity hike affecting varsity's budget

Speaking, the vice chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, noted that the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) imposed an electricity hike that has severely impacted the university's budget and posed significant financial challenges, as reported by the Nigerian Tribune.

He said:

"The recent hike in electricity tariffs by the IBEDC has caused our monthly electricity bill to escalate from N70 million to N230 million. This is a huge burden on our budget, and we cannot sustain this level of expenditure."

Alternative energy sources

As a Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Egbewole noted that the administration is ramping up efforts to negotiate alternative power supply solutions, which are anticipated to produce positive results shortly.

To this end, Professor Egbewole announced that all new buildings under construction in the Faculties of Agriculture, Arts, Environmental Science, Law, and Social Sciences will incorporate provisions for alternative power sources in their design.

Egbewole added that strategies are being formulated to ensure all Faculties and Units are equipped with reliable alternative power options.

The Vice-Chancellor also emphasized the importance of protecting these new facilities from theft and vandalism, urging the entire university community to safeguard these resources.

Egbewole expressed his gratitude to the staff and students for their resilience and cooperation during the recent disruptions in electricity and water supply.

Egbewole commended their collective effort and sense of responsibility, which have been instrumental in helping the university navigate these challenges.

He said:

"The past few days have truly highlighted the outstanding qualities among our staff and students at this esteemed university.

"The administration is profoundly thankful for this strong show of support during such challenging times."

Source: Legit.ng