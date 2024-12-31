The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Nigerians planning to visit Australia, citing a recent surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes

The advisory urges Nigerian travelers and residents to exercise extra vigilance and report any incidents of discrimination or harassment

In early December 2024, a notable incident in Sydney involved a car being set on fire and anti-Israel graffiti, highlighting the increased risk for foreigners

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Nigerian nationals planning to visit Australia, highlighting a recent surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in certain cities.

The advisory, released on Tuesday by Acting Spokesperson Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, warns of increased risks of discrimination, harassment, and verbal abuse targeting foreigners, particularly Nigerians.

FG Warns Nigerians About Heightened Risks of Hate Crimes for Travellers to Australia

Source: Twitter

"While Australia is generally known for its multiculturalism and tolerance, recent incidents of Islamophobia and antisemitism have raised concerns about the potential risk of violence," the statement read. One notable incident in early December 2024 involved a car being set ablaze and anti-Israel graffiti appearing on buildings in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra.

The advisory urges Nigerian travelers and residents in Australia to be mindful of the prevailing cultural and social dynamics to ensure their safety.

It recommends extra vigilance and necessary precautions. In case of experiencing or witnessing racist attacks or harassment, Nigerians are advised to contact the High Commission of Nigeria in Canberra at 26 Guilfoyle St, Yarralumla ACT 2600, Australia.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of reporting any suspicious behavior to authorities to ensure the safety and comfort of all Nigerian nationals abroad.

The statement was signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja Tuesday, 31st December, 2024.

US Warns Citizens To Avoid Major Hotels

Legit.ng reported that the United States has issued a strong warning to its citizens in Nigeria, alerting them to "heightened risks" targeting prominent hotels in the country's major urban areas.

This advisory was released as an emergency update for American citizens on Friday, November 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng