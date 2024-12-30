At least 71 people have died in southern Ethiopia after an overloaded lorry plunged into a river in Sidama state, with many of the victims being wedding party guests

The Sidama Police Commission has stated that overloading was likely a key factor in the accident, with investigations ongoing

This tragic incident highlights the critical need for improved road safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations in Ethiopia

In a tragic incident in southern Ethiopia, at least 71 people have died after a lorry plunged into a river in Sidama state on Sunday.

The vehicle, traveling through the region, missed a bridge and fell into the river. Wosenyeleh Simion, a local official, reported that many of the passengers were guests at a wedding party.

Accident in Ethiopia Leads to 71 Deaths After Lorry Filled with Wedding Guests Plunges into river

Source: Getty Images

Overloading Cited as Likely Cause

According to the Sidama Police Commission Traffic Prevention and Control Directorate, the lorry was overloaded, which likely contributed to the accident.

Of the deceased, 68 were men and 3 were women. The traffic police are conducting further investigations to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Images from the Scene

Blurred images shared on Facebook by the state health bureau show efforts to recover the damaged vehicle from the river in Bona district.

Other images reveal bodies, some covered in blue tarpaulin, lying on the ground. These visuals highlight the severity of the accident and the significant loss of life.

Road Safety Concerns in Ethiopia

This tragic accident underscores the ongoing road safety issues in Ethiopia. Thousands of people die in road accidents annually, with over-speeding and disregard for traffic laws frequently cited as causes.

The need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and improved road safety measures is critical to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

7 Burnt to Death, 18 Injured in Crash

Legit.ng reported that at least seven persons were reportedly burnt to death while 18 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, April 13th.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on the Sapaade bridge along the highway, involving a Toyota Sienna car and a Mazda bus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng