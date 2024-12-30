The claim that Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, received a military guard of honour has been debunked

J.G Fatoye, a group's corps commander, clarified that the group receiving Seyi was the CADETN, a youth-uniformed volunteer organization, not a military outfit

Mahdi Shehu, a public affairs commentator, made the claim while sharing a video of Seyi Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for an investigation of the matter

A recent viral video has sparked intense debate on social media. It shows Seyi, President Bola Tinubu's son, receiving what appears to be a military parade.

Mahdi Shehu, a public affairs commentator, posted the video, who condemned the reception, stating that only in Nigeria would a civilian receive full military honours due to their father's position.

The Cable reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticized the parade, calling for an investigation into the incident, which he deemed a gross violation of military tradition. However, it was later clarified that the group receiving Seyi was the CADETN, a youth-uniformed volunteer organization, not a military outfit.

Group denies holding military parade for Seyi Tinubu

According to J.G Fatoye, the group's corps commander, Seyi received a guard of honour, not a military honour. Fatoye explained that the guard of honour was used to welcome dignitaries to the event, which was a youth empowerment program. He also noted that the reception was not exclusive to Seyi, as other dignitaries were honoured.

Fatoye further clarified that CADETN is a voluntary organization that operates like other uniformed voluntary organizations, such as Man O War and Peace Corps. He also stated that no military paraphernalia was used for the procession, and the rifles used were dummies.

The controversy surrounding the video has been clarified, and it's evident that Seyi did not receive a military honour as claimed. The CADETN has set the record straight, and avoiding spreading unfounded accusations is essential.

