Katsina Governor Radda lauds President Tinubu for appointing Badru Muntaka Ahmed and Abubakar Ibrahim Dutsin-ma to key roles at SRRBDA

Badru brings two decades of expertise in agricultural financing, while Abubakar has extensive public sector and agribusiness experience

The appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to merit-based leadership and fostering regional agricultural development

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing two distinguished indigenes of Katsina state to prominent positions at the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

The Governor described the appointments as a testament to the President’s commitment to merit-based leadership and regional development.

In a press release issued on Saturday, Governor Radda lauded the appointment of Badru Muntaka Ahmed as Executive Director of Agricultural Services and Abubakar Ibrahim Dutsin-ma as Executive Director of Finance. Both individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new roles.

Tinubu taps experienced go-getters

Badru Muntaka Ahmed, the CEO of Hillside Royal Suites and a seasoned banking executive, boasts two decades of experience in agricultural financing and regional development.

An agriculture education graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Badru has a distinguished career that includes serving as Group Head, North III, overseeing operations across seven northern states.

“Badru’s combination of agricultural education and extensive experience in banking and regional operations makes him an excellent choice for this critical role,” Governor Radda stated.

“His proven ability to manage complex regional initiatives will significantly enhance the Authority’s mission.”

Katsina governor lauds Tinubu's choice

Governor Radda also praised the appointment of Abubakar Ibrahim Dutsin-ma, who brings extensive public sector expertise to his new position.

Abubakar has served as Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development and has chaired various ministerial committees, including the Committee on Sales of Fertilizer, Pesticides, and Agrochemicals.

Currently pursuing an MBA in Agribusiness Management from the Rome Business School, Abubakar’s technical knowledge and leadership skills are expected to drive significant advancements at the Authority.

“These appointments underscore President Tinubu’s thoughtful consideration in selecting individuals with the necessary expertise and regional insight,” the Governor remarked.

“The choice of these accomplished Katsina indigenes reflects the President’s dedication to fostering leadership that prioritizes development and transformation.”

Analyst speaks on alleged Tinubu’s Yorubanisation agenda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the allegations of nepotism and favouritism toward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Yoruba brothers are disturbing.

Agaba said President Tinubu’s appointment is perpetuating a culture of divisiveness.

