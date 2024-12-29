Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja—The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said the allegations of nepotism and favoritism toward President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Yoruba brothers are disturbing.

Agaba said President Tinubu’s appointment is perpetuating a culture of divisiveness.

Agaba said alleged Tinubu’s Yorubanisation agenda is a breach of the federal character principle Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 29.

“The appointment of a Yoruba man as acting Chief of Army Staff, despite protocol, raises serious questions about Tinubu's commitment to national cohesion. It's alarming that he's perpetuating a culture of divisiveness, which can have far-reaching consequences for our nation's stability.”

The political analyst accused Tinubu of prioritizing tribal loyalty over national unity and the principles of federal character.

“I'm deeply concerned about the recent appointments made by President Bola Tinubu. The allegations of nepotism and favoritism towards his Yoruba brothers are disturbing, to say the least. It's unacceptable that he's prioritizing tribal loyalty over national unity and the principles of federal character."

He added that:

“Furthermore, the concentration of key appointments in the hands of his Yoruba brothers is a clear breach of the federal character principles. This kind of nepotism can only serve to exacerbate existing tensions and create new ones.”

Speaking further, he said it is disheartening to see Tinubu continuing the APC's legacy of nepotism which Nigerians witnessed during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

“As a nation, we deserve better. We deserve leaders who prioritize national unity, equity, and justice. The APC's legacy of nepotism, as seen during Buhari's administration, is unfortunate, and it's disheartening to see Tinubu continuing this trend.”

He urged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable for their actions and ensure that they work towards the betterment of the country, not just their tribe or region.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng