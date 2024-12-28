Femi Falana blamed the Police for failing to prevent stampedes in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija, resulting in 115 tragic deaths

The incidents included 35 child deaths in Ibadan, 29 in Okija, and 10 in Abuja, highlighting safety failures

Falana urged reforms to tackle poverty, unemployment, and hunger to ensure social and physical security

Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has criticized the Nigerian Police Force for its alleged failure to prevent recent food stampedes in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija, which claimed numerous lives.

Legit.ng had reported that in Ibadan, 35 children tragically lost their lives during a holiday funfair.

Meanwhile, in Okija, Anambra State, a stampede at a palliative distribution event left 29 dead and 32 injured.

In Abuja, a similar incident at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama resulted in 10 deaths and multiple injuries.

Speaking at a public lecture in Akure on Friday, December 27, in memory of former Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Falana described the incidents as tragic and preventable.

Falana stated that the Police neglected their constitutional duty to protect citizens, resulting in unnecessary deaths and injuries, The Punch reported.

“The deaths of 115 Nigerians in recent incidents in Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija are unacceptable.

"The Police failed to protect the people, and I hold them responsible. The government must compensate the families who lost their loved ones because of these failures," Falana said.

Call for social security reforms

Falana also urged the federal government to address the root causes of social insecurity, citing poverty, unemployment, hunger, and illiteracy as factors contributing to the tragedies.

He emphasized that physical security cannot be achieved without addressing social inequalities.

“Without social security, the safety of lives and property cannot be guaranteed,” Falana warned.

Peter Obi addresses tragic stampedes across Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that over 60 lives were lost in stampedes across Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija as citizens scrambled for food at events meant to provide relief.

Peter Obi initially criticized systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organizers for their efforts.

Obi calls for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasizing the need for safety at public events.

