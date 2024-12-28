The popular Calabar Cultural Carnival 2024 edition has taken off at Calabar, the Cross River state capital, on Friday, December 27

This is as nine states across Nigeria are taking part in the festival, and the 18 local governments in the state participated in the opening ceremony

The opening ceremony took place at the Millennium Park in Calabar as Governor Bassey Otu welcomed the participants to the event

The 2024 Calabar Cultural Carnival has officially started with a flag-off ceremony that brought together nine states across Nigeria.

The participating states include Kebbi, Kogi, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Adamawa, Delta, Osun, and Ebonyi. The 18 Cross River State local councils also joined in, showcasing their unique costumes and cultural heritage.

Governor Otu declares open the 2024 Calabar cultural festival Photo Credit: @officialspbo

Source: Twitter

The event was held at the Millennium Park in Calabar, where the state Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, welcomed the participants and urged them to showcase their talents. The governor noted that the Cultural Carnival marks a significant day in the carnival calendar and announced that his administration had increased the prizes for winners to encourage heightened competition.

Organisers speak on importance of Calabar festival

Gabe Onah, the Carnival Commission's Chairman, emphasised the cultural carnival's importance as a promotional tool for the state's tourism. He highlighted that this year's carnival theme, "Our Shared Prosperity," epitomizes the essence of Cross Riverians and their culture of warmth and hospitality.

Dignitaries, including members of the National Assembly, representatives from financial institutions, and members of the state executive council, attended the event. Zenith Bank Plc also became an official sponsor of the event, bringing more energy and innovation to the festival.

As the carnival progresses, participants will showcase their cultural legacy along the carnival routes, pausing at evaluation points to demonstrate their talents. With its rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality, the Calabar Cultural Carnival is an event not to be missed.

