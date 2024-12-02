Operation Fansan Yamma: Troops Neutralize Bandits in Zamfara State, Kills Scores
Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have killed scores of bandits in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
Several other bandits escaped with serious injuries during the operation.
Swift Response to Distress Call
In a statement released on Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of the Joint Media Centre for Operation Fansan, confirmed the successful fighting patrol in response to a distress call from residents and vigilantes in Yar Galadima village.
The operation took place in the early hours of Sunday after the troops were alerted about a terrorist attack.
Ambush Sites Cleared
Abdullahi stated:
“The troops responded promptly to provide assistance and restore peace to the affected area.”
During the patrol, the troops encountered terrorists who had laid ambush at two different locations on the approach to the village.
The ambush sites were cleared, and some terrorists were neutralized while others fled.
Air Support and Commitment
The Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma deployed aircraft to provide close air support. As the troops advanced towards the village, the fleeing terrorists were engaged by the aircraft, leading to the neutralization of scores of terrorists.
Abdullahi emphasized that the troops remain committed to eliminating terrorist threats in the North West.
Troops Kill Scores of Bandits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian military has arrested 48 armed bandits and rescued 42 persons abducted by the criminal elements in the last two weeks.
This was announced at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Thursday, November 11 by the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Bernard Onyeuko.
