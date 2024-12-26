Senator Ahmad I. Lawan, has explained why he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state

FCT, Abuja - The Senator representing Yobe North Senatorial District, Sen. Ahmad I. Lawan, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State

Lawan said the visit to Buhari’s residence on Wednesday, December 25 was a heartwarming experience.

Lawan described Buhari as a selfless and patriotic leader Photo credit: Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

The former Senate president said he discussed a wide range of issues with Buhari.

Lawan made this known in a statement issued via his Facebook page on Wednesday, December 25.

“It was a heartwarming experience for me to spend time with former President Buhari. He is a true elderstatesman who left enduring legacies from serving Nigeria after his eight-year stint as leader of Africa’s most populous nation between May, 2015 and May, 2023.

“During my visit, we discussed a wide range of issues and I conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from my constituents and family to him and his family.”

He described Buhari as a selfless and patriotic leader with undying love for Nigeria.

“I was particularly impressed by his undying love for Nigeria. He remains an embodiment of simplicity and humility, qualities which stand him out as a selfless and patriotic leader.”

The federal lawmaker thanked Buhari for continuing to provide wise counsel and guidance when needed.

Legit.ng recalls that Nigeria's attorney general, Lateef Fagbemi, visited Buhari on Sunday, December 8 at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

A former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, shared a photograph from the visit on his verified X account.

