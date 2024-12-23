A cleric in Zamfara State has been arrested by a local community watch group for allegedly providing spiritual support to bandits

A local community watch group in Zamfara State has apprehended a cleric accused of providing spiritual fortification to bandits in the region.

The arrest followed intelligence reports suggesting that the cleric had been offering prayers and blessings for criminal operations.

The vigilante group, after capturing the suspect, handed him over to security forces for further investigation.

The cleric allegedly confessed to his involvement, admitting that he had been blessing bandit leaders’ weapons and praying for the success of their violent missions.

Nigerians react to arrest of cleric

Reactions from the public have been mixed via X with many condemning the cleric’s actions.

A social media user, @Comr_Sanusi1, expressed frustration, stating,

“There’s no successful crime without the help of locals or insiders. But please, can you do us a favor by removing that acronym 'cleric' from the name, cleric to who?”

Another user, @real_batsari, corrected the location of the arrest, writing,

"The arrest and interrogation were done by the Katsina Community Watch Corps, not Zamfara. The village is within Safana Local Government of Katsina State."

Meanwhile, @DavidAdew remarked,

“Banditry in the north is way more organized than we might imagine. A cleric blessing bandits on their way to bloody errands!”

A more extreme reaction came from @ZayyadInc, who commented,

"I hope they shot this b@stard in the face immediately after this interrogation."

Tinubu's group uncovers those behind banditry attacks in the North

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the banner of the Asiwaju Social Network (ASoN), North West Zone, have accused certain northern politicians of fueling banditry in the region.

In a statement signed by Hon. Lukman Hamza and Comrade Aliyu Zuberu, ASoN alleged that these individuals aimed to undermine Tinubu’s administration and called on security agencies to expose those responsible.

