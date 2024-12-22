The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridwanullah Jamiu, clarified that the "Jesus Christ is Not God" banner was intended to educate Muslims, not provoke

The Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridwanullah Jamiu, addressed the recent controversy surrounding a banner displayed on the mosque's fence that read "Jesus Christ is Not God."

The banner sparked debate on social media, with many perceiving it as an attack on the Christian faith.

Jamiu clarified that the banner, along with others that contain Quran and Hadith verses, was intended to educate Muslims.

"When you come to Lekki Central Mosque, at least you should learn something. You pass by the banners outside, you look here and there, you learn something because Islam treasures knowledge," he explained to his congregation.

Following the viral spread of the banner's photo, Jamiu received calls from various government bodies, including local government and area command, urging the removal of the banners due to the festive period.

He emphasized that the intention was not to provoke anyone but to propagate their beliefs peacefully.

"It was not placed there just yesterday. It has been there for about two months or thereabout. We are peace-loving people, we don’t provoke anyone. We only propagate our name," Jamiu stated.

He further elaborated that Muslims also revere Jesus, known as Isah in the Quran, and believe he is a messenger of God, not God himself.

“If you don’t believe in Jesus, you are not a Muslim. We are Muslims and anything we believe must be in consonance with the Quran and the Quran says Jesus Christ is not God, he’s a messenger of God. We quoted this verse in the banner. Is there anything wrong if we paste what we believe on our territory to educate our congregation? It’s a verse of the Quran. This is freedom of religion, freedom of speech,” Jamiu said.

Regarding the removal of the banner, Jamiu mentioned that it was taken down to maintain peace and adhere to government requests, especially during the festive period.

However, he noted that this decision was not out of cowardice but to ensure tranquility.

"We are going to modify it and put it back. We are not cowards," he added.

The original banner has since been replaced with another that reads, "Allah is the lord of Jesus."

Legit.ng reported that a banner at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State, which sparked widespread social media debate and criticism, has been removed.

Tunde Alabi, a member of the Lekki Muslim community, confirmed its removal in an online video on Wednesday.

