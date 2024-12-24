A train collided with a rice-laden Sienna car attempting to cross the railway in Lagos' Iju-Fagba area on December 24, causing debris to scatter

No casualties have been confirmed yet, and emergency responders are yet to provide an official statement on the extent of damages

The viral video of the incident has sparked widespread reactions, drawing comparisons to a similar deadly collision last year in Lagos

A train collided with a rice-laden Sienna car in the Iju-Fagba area of Lagos State on Tuesday, December 24.

This event has sparked widespread reactions after a video of the incident surfaced on X.com.

Move train collides with car in Lagos Photo credit: @Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was attempting to cross the railway despite the approaching train.

The vehicle, loaded with several bags of rice, was struck by the train, which sent debris flying in all directions.

As of the time of this report, no casualties have been confirmed, and emergency responders were yet to issue an official statement on the extent of damages.

This mirrors a similar incident from last year when a Lagos State staff bus collided with a commercial train, resulting in three deaths and multiple injuries, The Punch reported.

The viral video has triggered a mix of shock and anger online.

See the video here:

Ebonyi: 5 burnt to death as bus rams into construction site

In another development, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than five persons have been burnt to death and nine others injured in a fatal road accident along the Abakaiki-Enugu Expressway in Ebonyi state.

The accident involved a 16-seater mass transit bus at the popular G-hostel axis of the busy and strategic interstate road on Thursday, October 24.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ebonyi Sector Commander, Igwe Henry, said that the fully loaded bus crashed and busted into flames.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng