Lagos State—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he is ready to make concessions regarding controversies surrounding tax bills.

Tinubu said he is willing to address the controversies surrounding the bills before the National Assembly.

Tinubu said tax amendments require negotiations and concessions Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Agmed Tinubu

The President stated during his first Presidential Media Chat on Monday, December 23, Premium Times reports.

Tinubu asked in the affirmative when asked if he was willing to make concessions to address some concerns about the VAT component of the bills.

He said tax amendments require negotiations and concessions and was open to such

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to implementing comprehensive tax reforms in Nigeria, stating that these reforms are essential for the country's economic transformation.

The President emphasized that the tax reforms aim to modernize the tax system, broaden the revenue base, and support the nation's development goals.

He noted that the reforms are designed to be pro-poor and inclusive, targeting the expansion of the tax net rather than burdening low-income earners.

