Etsu Lokoja, HRH Emmanuel Akamisoko Dauda-Shelika, narrowly escaped a hoodlum attack on his palace where his vehicle and property were set ablaze

The attack forced the cancellation of the “Lokoja ’24 Nupe Cultural Fiesta” and prompted calls for government intervention

The monarch urged his community to remain peaceful and law-abiding while the incident is investigated

The Etsu Lokoja, HRH Emmanuel Akamisoko Dauda-Shelika, Nyamkpa IV, recounted his narrow escape from a suspected hoodlum attack on his palace on Monday.

The attack, which occurred at around 1:00 am on Saturday, saw the monarch scaling the fence to save his life as assailants set his vehicle and property ablaze.

The palace, located at plot 306, New Layout, Lokoja, was targeted while the Nupe natives of Lokoja Development Union were preparing to host the second edition of their end-of-the-year event, tagged: “Lokoja ‘24 Nupe Cultural Fiesta.”

Unfortunately, the event was aborted due to the attack, even as Nupe natives from neighboring states had started arriving.

Narrating his ordeal to PUNCH correspondent, Etsu Lokoja said:

“It was around 1 am at night that I heard a big bang on my door and I woke up to check through the window, wondering what could have happened. Then, I suddenly saw wildfire coming out of my car as it had been set ablaze by attackers. I knew it was an attack on the palace, and could not come out because of fear of being attacked. So, I managed to come out through the back door and scaled the fence to save my life.”

Dauda-Shelika expressed his disappointment that the cultural fiesta had to be canceled and called on the government and security agencies to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He urged the Nupe natives in Lokoja to avoid any form of reprisal and remain peaceful and law-abiding.

