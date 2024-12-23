Suspected hoodlums attacked the palace of Etsu Lokoja, HRH Emmanuel Akamisoko Dauda-Shelika, burning his vehicle and properties, causing the monarch to narrowly escape

The attack, which occurred ahead of the planned Nupe Cultural Fiesta, forced the event's cancellation and drew appeals for government intervention

Dauda-Shelika called for a thorough investigation and urged the Nupe natives to remain peaceful

In a disturbing event, suspected hoodlums attacked the palace of Etsu Lokoja, HRH Emmanuel Akamisoko Dauda-Shelika, Nyamkpa IV, on Saturday.

The assailants burned his vehicle and other properties within the premises, forcing the monarch to narrowly escape by scaling the fence.

The attack occurred around 1:00 am at plot 306, New Layout, Lokoja.

The incident has disrupted the planned 2nd Edition of the Nupe Natives end-of-the-year event, tagged "Lokoja ’24 Nupe Cultural Fiesta," which was scheduled for December 21, 2024. Many Nupe natives from neighboring states had already started arriving on the eve of the event.

Narrating his ordeal, the monarch said:

"It was around 1 am at night that I had a big bang on my door and I woke up to check through the window, wondering what could have happened. Then, I suddenly saw wildfire coming out of my car as it had been set ablaze by attackers. I knew it was an attack on the palace, and therefore I could not come out because of fear of being attacked. So, I managed to come out through the back door and scaled the fence to escape for my life."

Etsu Lokoja has appealed to the government and security agencies to investigate the cause of the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He urged the Nupe natives in Lokoja to avoid any form of reprisal and remain peaceful, law-abiding citizens.

"We are appealing to His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, and security agencies to please use their good offices to investigate this unfortunate incident and bring to justice whoever is concerned whether directly or indirectly," Dauda-Shelika said. He also called for the official recognition and grading of the Etsu Lokoja stool, which has existed before colonization, to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Following the incident, the Executive Chairman of Lokoja LGA, along with the Police, DSS, and NSCDC, conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

The DPO of 'A' Division and his men also visited the scene to ascertain the situation, condemning the act in strong terms. The palace mentioned that the scheduled nupe fiesta has been cancelled.

