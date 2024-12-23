Fires Guts Popular Petrol Station in Ibadan, Videos Emerge
Ibadan, Oyo state - A fire outbreak has razed a Bovas petrol station located at Olukunle, Olodo Ibadan in Oyo state.
The fire incident occurred on Monday, December 23 leaving a trail of destruction and chaos.
As reported by The Punch, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of the time of filing this report.
It was gathered that the new Bovas filling station caught fire and the fire spread across some houses.
An X user alleged that firefighters said there's “NO WATER IN THEIR TANK” so they can’t come,
