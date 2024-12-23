Tragedy as Cyclone Chido Kills 94 people in Mozambique

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Mozambique - Violent storm and bad weather, Cyclone Chido has killed nothing least than 94 people in Mozambique.

This was an increased from the 73 death toll reported on Thursday, December 19.

The cyclone struck on December 15 in Mozambique Photo credit: @BeardedPriest1

Source: Twitter

The Mozambique National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, December 22.

According to Reuters, the cyclone had made landfall in northern Mozambique a week ago.

The cyclone struck on December 15, with winds of 260 km/h (160mph) and 250mm of rainfall tearing across the country on the first 24 hours.

The the country's disaster management agency said 768 people were injured and more than 622,000 people affected by the natural disaster in the eastern African country.

The storm was said to have struck the northern provinces that are usually affected by cyclones.

This was after ithe strom ravaged the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, before progressing to Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

According to INGC, the cyclone impacted the education and health sector, with over 109,793 students affected.

The leader of Mozambique’s ruling party, Daniel Chapo, said the government is mobilising support on “all levels” in response to the cyclone.

31 killed as storm lashes southern Philippines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that landslides and flooding killed 31 people as heavy rain from an approaching storm lashed the southern Philippines in October 2022.

The storm unleashed flash floods carrying uprooted trees, rocks and mud overnight in mainly rural communities around Cotabato, a city of 300,000 people on Mindanao island.

Many residents were caught by surprise by the rapidly rising floodwaters, Naguib Sinarimbo, the spokesman and civil defence chief for the regional government, told AFP.

