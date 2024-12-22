Former Military Governor Major General Godwin Osagie Abbe (retd) has passed away at the age of 75 after a protracted illness

Abbe, who served as Military Governor of Akwa Ibom and Rivers states and was also a former Minister of Interior, died in Abuja on Saturday

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, hailed Abbe as a distinguished son of Edo State and a source of inspiration

Major General Godwin Osagie Abbe (retd), a figure whose name resonated through the annals of Nigeria’s military and political history, has passed away at the age of 75.

His life, a thread of service and dedication, came to an end in Abuja on Saturday after a prolonged battle with illness.

Former Military Governor Major General Godwin Osagie Abbe Passes Away at 75

Abbe's career was a testament to his unwavering commitment to his country.

As the Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 1988 to 1990, and Rivers State from 1990 to 1992, he left an indelible mark on both regions.

His tenure as Minister of Interior under the late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration further solidified his legacy of public service.

His academic pursuits were as impressive as his military career.

Abbe earned a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and was a distinguished graduate of the United States Army Infantry School Fort Benning, Georgia.

He also honed his strategic prowess at the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Abbe’s journey from a dedicated military officer to a revered statesman encapsulates a life defined by discipline, intellect, and an enduring sense of duty. His story, much like the history of Nigeria itself, is one of resilience and unwavering dedication.

Throughout his military career, Abbe held several key positions, including General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Commander of the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), and Commander of the National War College.

After retiring in 1999 at the rank of Major General, he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, paid tribute to Abbe, describing him as a proud son of Edo State whose distinguished service to the nation is a source of inspiration and pride.

“As a revered military officer, administrator, and statesman, General Abbe’s life was a testament to discipline, dedication, and service to the nation,” Okpebholo stated.

