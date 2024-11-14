The Nigerian Railway Corporation will now run six services on the Abuja-Kaduna line during the weekdays instead of just four

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has increased the number of services it operates on the Abuja-Kaduna line from four to six during weekdays, namely Monday through Friday.

Yakub Mohmood, the Deputy Director of Public Relations, revealed the fresh information in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the company, the decision was made in response to a five-month trend analysis that showed a 22% rise in the number of new passengers signing up for the Abuja-Kaduna Service on the ticket platform.

It pointed out that because rail services are comfortable, dependable, and safe, a considerable number of Nigerians are choosing them as their preferred form of transportation.

He emphasized the company's dedication to enhancing client satisfaction and resolving ticket racketeering grievances.

The statement read,

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation, in reaffirming its commitment to responding to customer demands, improving customer satisfaction and tackling complaints of ticket racketeering, has increased the number of train services from 4 services to 6 services from Friday to Monday when demand tends to peak on its AKTS Route.

“According to the Ag. Managing Director of the Corporation, Mr Ben Iloanusi, trend analysis over five months revealed a significant increase of 22 per cent in the number of new passengers registering on the ticket platform to use the Abuja-Kaduna Service trend analysis over five months revealed a significant increase of 22 per cent in the number of new passengers registering on the ticket platform to use the Abuja-Kaduna Service, signifying a surge in the number of Nigerians turning to the use of train services as a comfortable, reliable and safe option of commuting.”

More increase on other routes

Additionally, it mentioned that comparable patterns have been observed on the routes between Lagos and Ibadan, Warri and Itakpe, and Port Harcourt and Aba, and that initiatives are currently underway to improve services along these routes as well.

“NRC has observed similar trends on the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Port Harcourt-Aba routes, and efforts are already ongoing to beef up services along these routes as well.

“The Ag. MD assured Nigerians of the increased presence of Senior Management of NRC across all the train service routes to drive continuous efficiency and tackle the issue of ticket racketeering head-on.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation's recent service increase on the Lagos-Ibadan route is quickly followed by the addition of more train excursions on the Abuja-Kaduna rail route.

This change includes additional departures on Fridays and Saturdays to offer more flexible travel alternatives in order to meet the increased demand from passengers.

Sanwo-Olu kicks off Lagos Red Line train operations

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos stater governor, Babajde Sanwo-Olu has on Tuesday, October 15, kicked off the operation of the Lagos red line train with an inaugural trip.

The Lagos Red Line train made its inaugural journey from Oyingbo Station to Agbado, however, marking the official commencement of commercial operations for the long-awaited rail service.

Legit.ng the governor of Lagos state, completed the Blue Line Rail in the state on Wednesday, December 21.

