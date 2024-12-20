The ICPC has listed 15 ministries, departments and agencies of the government as high corruption risk in its latest report on the Integrity and Compliance test

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has identified 15 ministries, departments, and agencies of government (MDAs) as 'high corruption risk' in its latest 'Integrity and Compliance' report.

According to the ICPC, the report assessed 330 MDAs, with 308 successfully evaluated, while 15 were categorized as non-responsive, and seven were exempted due to government policies.

The Cable reported that the ICPC's 'Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard' (EICS) evaluated institutional integrity using three key performance indicators: management culture and structure, financial management systems, and administrative systems.

The scorecard ranked the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as the top-performing agency, with a score of 89.75. The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET) followed closely.

MDAs that failed ICPC's integrity test

Unfortunately, some MDAs did not fare well in the assessment. The Supreme Court of Nigeria, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the Nigeria Press Council (NPC), the University of Ibadan (UI), and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) were among those that scored zero points, placing them in the "high corruption risk" category.

ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare explained that the EICS is a preventive tool aimed at improving compliance with ethical standards and anti-corruption measures.

The report revealed that no MDA achieved full compliance with the assessed standards. Key findings included 29.55% of MDAs attaining substantial compliance, 51.62% having partial compliance, 15.91% showing poor compliance, and 2.92% being entirely non-compliant.

