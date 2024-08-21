Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, a former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has died

According to reports making the round on Wednesday, August 21, Ayoola passed away on Tuesday, August 20, at the age of 90

The deceased family confirmed the development in a terse statement on Wednesday and shared further details

A former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, is dead.

Justice Emmanuel Ayoola dies at age 90. Photo credit: Emmanuel Ayoola

Source: Facebook

Ayoola reportedly died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, August 20.

As reported by The Punch, this was disclosed in a statement signed by the deceased family on Wednesday, August 21.

Vanguard also confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

The statement read:

“With heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Almighty, for a life beautifully lived, we announce the passing away of our beloved Dad, granddad, great-granddad, brother, uncle, benefactor, and friend, Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC, rtd; CON).”

Justice Ayoola's demise: ICPC reacts

The commission also confirmed the passing of Justice Ayoola in a statement shared on its X page on Wednesday.

The statement signed by the ICPC chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), on Wednesday evening read:

"It is with profound sorrow and deep respect that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) announces the passing of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC Retired), CON, which occurred on Tuesday, 20th August 2024. On behalf of the Commission, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues."

“Justice Ayoola’s exemplary life and work have left an indelible mark on the legal profession, inspiring generations of legal practitioners and public servants. As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary jurist, we also celebrate a life well-lived, one dedicated to the pursuit of justice, fairness, and the betterment of society.

“The ICPC and the entire nation have lost a venerable elder statesman. However, his legacy will continue to guide and inspire our ongoing efforts in the battle against corruption, providing hope for a more just and fair society.

“May the Almighty grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Aliyu wrote.

Brief details about Ayoola

SaharaReporters confirmed that Ayoola headed the ICPC from 2005 to 2010. He was until his appointment, the National Human Rights Commission Chairman. Ayoola retired from the nation’s apex court, the Supreme Court on October 27, 2003 having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The report also disclosed that Ayoola commenced his legal practice in 1959 in Ibadan. He was born on October 27, 1933 at Ilesha, Osun State and attended Temidire Model School from 1939 to 1943 for his primary education and Ilesha Grammar School from 1944 to 1950 for his secondary education.

He studied as an external student of the University of London and was a full-time undergraduate at Oxford University London from 1957 to 1959.

