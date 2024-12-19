The House of Representatives will present N704.91 million to President Tinubu on December 31 to support vulnerable Nigerians amid economic hardship

The House of Representatives will present N704.91 million to President Bola Tinubu on December 31, 2024.

This move, according to the reps, is to support vulnerable Nigerians struggling with the economic effects of the petrol subsidy removal.

Reps members to donate over N700 million to Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Salary reduction to aid vulnerable Nigerians

In July 2024, the House resolved to donate 50% of their salaries for six months to assist ordinary Nigerians in need, following the adoption of a motion moved by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

The salary reduction was part of efforts to mitigate the economic challenges faced by citizens, The Punch reported.

While moving the motion in July, Kalu explained,

“This government is doing its best, but one year is not enough to address the challenges of this country.

"I want to plead with our colleagues to sacrifice 50 per cent for a period of six months. Our salary is N600,000 a month. I want to plead that we let go of 50 per cent of our salary for a period of six months.”

Speaker Abba praises members’ sacrifice

During Thursday’s plenary, Speaker Tajudeen Abba provided an update on the contributions made by reps, saying,

“If you recall, about five months ago, we decided to contribute half of our salaries to address the critical needs of the Nigerian people. I am happy to inform you that so far, we have contributed N704,907,578.82.”

Abba confirmed that on December 31, he would lead a delegation to present the funds to President Tinubu, ensuring it will be used exclusively to support vulnerable Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

He praised the commitment of the lawmakers, saying,

“The contributions you made highlight the steadfastness and dedication of members to addressing the critical needs of Nigerians.”

Source: Legit.ng