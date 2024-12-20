A lawyer and model Doris Ogah has won the 45th edition of Miss Nigeria beauty pageant held in Victoria Island, Lagos

The pageant had 45 contestants which was later cut down to 20 ladies who participated at the event

Some of the celebs and judges in attendance were Ini Edo, Mo Abudu, Kate Henshaw, and the 44th Miss Nigeria Shatu Garko, among others

The 45th edition of the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant was held in Lagos on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos, and had Doris Esiokhayamhe Ogah as the winner.

She is a lawyer and model who represented the south-south region at the pageant with the theme 'Beyond Beauty: Reigning Together as Queens'.

About 45 beauty queens participated in the contest, however 20 ladies made it to the semi-final, and they competed for the crown before the 10 finalists were selected.

The 44th Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko, congratulated her successor Ogah, advising her to maximise her reign for the betterment of humanity.

Entertainment guru Mo Abudu led the panel of judges. Others on the jury were designer Mai Atafo, actress Kate Henshaw, photographer Kelechi Amadi-Obi, actress Ini Edo, TV host Michelle Dede, and former Miss Nigeria Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha.

Reactions as Doris Ogah wins Miss Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the winner of the 45th Miss Nigeria below:

@precious_adaobi1:

"I knew from the start that she would wear the crown."

@morrrrhdan:

"I knew she stood a chance. Go shine girl."

@khaddybee88:

"Na actress full the judges, like what do they know about modelling. What happened to the past queens being the judges."

@harkinlarbi_ejanla:

"Doris, beware of Flavour."

@paka.kuna:

"Flavour is saying Hi, Hello, Yo."

@victor001_autos:

"Congratulations to her, well deserved."

@king.maxsolite:

"Flavour over to you."

@everlywhyte:

"Dear Flavour there’s a new Miss Nigeria."

Nigeria's Samuel Nwajagu Wins Mister Int'l 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were in a celebration mood as one of their own, Samuel Nwajagu, won the Mister International 2024 pageant.

The event was held in Thailand and had different handsome men represent their countries for the coveted crown.

Samuel Nwajagu looked amazed after he was announced as the winner, and Nigerians shared their thoughts on his win.

