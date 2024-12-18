A truck driver tragically lost his life in an accident around Kara Bridge, Lagos, involving a truck carrying steel coils and a 40ft container

LASEMA responded promptly to distress calls, activating emergency response plans and ensuring the road was cleared for traffic

The incident underscores the importance of road safety and swift emergency responses

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of a truck driver involved in an accident around Kara Bridge.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning, as confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Emergency Response Activated as Truck Driver Dies in Kara Bridge Mishap

Details of the Incident

At approximately 04:26hrs, LASEMA received distress calls through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines.

In response, the agency activated the state’s emergency response plans and dispatched a team from the Command and Control Centre in Alausa, Ikeja.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a truck, laden with several rolls of coils of steel and a 40ft container, had been involved in the accident.

The registration number of the truck remains unknown. Initial investigations revealed that the driver, in an attempt to avoid a collision with a 40-foot container on the road, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to topple and discharge its cargo.

Fatality and Emergency Response

Tragically, the unidentified adult male driver lost his life in the accident. His body was removed before the arrival of LASEMA's response team.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that necessary safety measures were activated at the scene, and collaborative efforts were made to restore vehicular activities.

The road has since been cleared for traffic, and recovery operations have concluded.

