A National Youth Service Corps member, Tayachibiyacha Ebal, deployed to Kebbi State, tragically died after collapsing at Dakin Gari Orientation Camp

Despite immediate medical attention at the camp clinic and further treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin-Kebbi, she could not be resuscitated

The incident was confirmed by Alhaji Muhammad Fingila, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, who expressed condolences to her family

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Tayachibiyacha Ebal, deployed to Kebbi State, has tragically passed away after collapsing at the Dakin Gari Orientation Camp.

The incident occurred suddenly, leading to immediate medical intervention.

Tragedy at Dakin Gari orientation camp, NYSC member passes away. Photo credit: NYSCofficialng/X

Source: Twitter

Sudden Medical Emergency

Ebal was rushed to the camp clinic for urgent medical attention following her collapse.

Due to the severity of her condition, she was later transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Birnin-Kebbi for advanced treatment.

Despite the relentless efforts of the medical team to save her, she could not be resuscitated.

Official Confirmation and Condolences

The incident was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Alhaji Muhammad Fingila, who described it as unfortunate.

He conveyed condolences to Ebal's family on behalf of the Kebbi government and confirmed that her remains had been sent to her home state, Adamawa.

"Our hearts go out to the grieving family during this difficult time," Fingila stated.

NYSC Officials' Silence

Efforts to obtain a statement from the NYSC Kebbi State office were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson, Mrs. Hadiza, did not respond to calls or text messages seeking their reaction to the incident.

Source: Legit.ng