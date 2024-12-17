Ekpe Anayaoha Okoronkwo and Umeonuoha Onyinye were charged with selling N500,000 in newly-minted N200 notes in violation of the Central Bank Act

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, December 12, 2024, arraigned two bankers, Ekpe Anayaoha Okoronkwo and Umeonuoha Onyinye, before Justice Mohammed Garba Umar of the Federal High Court in Enugu.

The duo, employees of a new generation bank, face a one-count charge of currency racketeering for allegedly selling N500,000 worth of newly-minted N200 notes.

The charge against Okoronkwo and Onyinye states that, in October 2024, they sold N500,000 in N200 denominations to one Husseini Ibrahim.

The EFCC claims this sale violated the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, and they were subsequently arrested on November 15, 2024, after intelligence pointed to their involvement in the illegal trade.

During the court session, Okoronkwo pleaded guilty to the charge, while Onyinye denied the allegations. EFCC prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Rotimi Ajobiewe, requested a short adjournment to review the case against Okoronkwo and scheduled a trial for Onyinye.

In response to the charges, Onyinye’s defense lawyer, C.N. Agama, requested that his client be remanded in EFCC custody pending a bail hearing.

Justice Umar adjourned the case to January 15, 2025, for the bail hearing and Okoronkwo’s sentencing. Both defendants were remanded at the Enugu State Correctional Facility.

EFCC investigators linked the accused to the sale of the counterfeit Naira mints in Enugu's local markets.

