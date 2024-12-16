Senator Shehu Sani has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government what to do next after renaming the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)

The Federal Executive Council changed the name of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) to Yakubu Gowon University on Monday, December 16

The former federal lawmaker said the federal government should visit the university and see how its facilities can be upgraded

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the renaming of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) to Yakubu Gowon University.

Sani said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should visit the university and see how it can upgrade its facilities.

Sani said the FG should provide enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass. Photo credit: UNIABUJA/Shehu Sani

He said FEC should provide the university with enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass.

Sani made this known via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, December 16.

"After renaming the University of Abuja, FEC should spare time and visit that university and see how its facilities can be upgraded and provide them with enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass."

Nigerians react as Tinubu renames UNIABUJA

@AbiriOlubunmi

Why not the University of Jos? Ahmadu Belli was honoured in Zaria, Awolowo was honoured with Ile Ife, and Zik was honoured in Anambra. What isbgo8jgnon with the APC government?

@Nelkonniyi

Because we believed in edifices more than anything.

@LordTyrion4

The name "University of Abuja " is instantly recognizable anywhere. It is therefore an invaluable brand. In contrast, the name Yakubu Gowon University is a downgrade IMHO. Elsewhere most public universities retain the names of host cities. Were stakeholders even consulted?

@mohammak

Renaming a university in the name of a patriotic elder statesman and former president of Nigeria will not make the university great and effectively functional in as much as the funding is inadequate.

Tinubu renames the University of Abuja after Yakubu Gowon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has renamed the University of Abuja after former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Tinubu took this decision to honour Gowon on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The renaming was announced on Monday, December 16, after months after Tinubu renamed The National Theatre to honour Wole Soyinka and M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after renowned novelist Chinua Achebe

