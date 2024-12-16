Global site navigation

Local editions

UNIABUJA: Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu’s Govt What To Do Next After Renaming University of Abuja
Nigeria

UNIABUJA: Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu’s Govt What To Do Next After Renaming University of Abuja

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Senator Shehu Sani has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government what to do next after renaming the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA)
  • The Federal Executive Council changed the name of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) to Yakubu Gowon University on Monday, December 16
  • The former federal lawmaker said the federal government should visit the university and see how its facilities can be upgraded

CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the renaming of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) to Yakubu Gowon University.

Sani said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) should visit the university and see how it can upgrade its facilities.

Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu’s Govt What To Do Next After Renaming University of Abuja
Sani said the FG should provide enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass. Photo credit: UNIABUJA/Shehu Sani
Source: Facebook

He said FEC should provide the university with enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sani made this known via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, December 16.

Read also

Supreme Court Slams N5m Fine On Ex-Presidential Candidate for Harassing Tinubu with Frivolous Suits

"After renaming the University of Abuja, FEC should spare time and visit that university and see how its facilities can be upgraded and provide them with enough gadgets to secure their vast undeveloped land mass."

Nigerians react as Tinubu renames UNIABUJA

@AbiriOlubunmi

Why not the University of Jos? Ahmadu Belli was honoured in Zaria, Awolowo was honoured with Ile Ife, and Zik was honoured in Anambra. What isbgo8jgnon with the APC government?

@Nelkonniyi

Because we believed in edifices more than anything.

@LordTyrion4

The name "University of Abuja " is instantly recognizable anywhere. It is therefore an invaluable brand. In contrast, the name Yakubu Gowon University is a downgrade IMHO. Elsewhere most public universities retain the names of host cities. Were stakeholders even consulted?

@mohammak

Renaming a university in the name of a patriotic elder statesman and former president of Nigeria will not make the university great and effectively functional in as much as the funding is inadequate.

Read also

Breaking: Tinubu renames University of Abuja after Yakubu Gowon, details emerge

Tinubu renames the University of Abuja after Yakubu Gowon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has renamed the University of Abuja after former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said President Bola Tinubu took this decision to honour Gowon on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

The renaming was announced on Monday, December 16, after months after Tinubu renamed The National Theatre to honour Wole Soyinka and M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after renowned novelist Chinua Achebe

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: