Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, revealed that he intervened on behalf of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was sentenced to death in 1995 for an alleged coup plot. Gowon shared this information at the Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival organized by the Plateau Government. According to Gowon, he wrote a letter to the late General Sani Abacha, pleading with him not to execute Obasanjo.

Considering the circumstances, Gowon's efforts to save Obasanjo's life were remarkable. Obasanjo was arrested in 1995 and convicted of being part of a planned coup to overthrow Abacha's government. Despite pleading innocent, Obasanjo was sentenced to death and spent three years in prison before being released in 1998 following Abacha's death.

Why Gowon asked Abacha to spare Obasanjo

Gowon's intervention on behalf of Obasanjo is a testament to his commitment to doing what is right, even in the face of adversity. As Gowon stated, "I wrote a letter to Abacha. I pleaded with him that God made him a leader to do good and not evil."

Gowon shared this information at a significant event that brought together notable figures, including Obasanjo, who was the Guest of Honour. Gowon expressed his gratitude to the state government for organizing the carol, which he believed would further unite the state's citizens.

Gowon's remarks also highlighted the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence among people. He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his initiatives aimed at promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in the state. As Gowon stated, "This is something that only prayers and sincerity can do; I'm happy that today myself and Obasanjo are here to celebrate the unity of Plateau."

