Global site navigation

Local editions

Ex-Minister of Buhari Opens Cans of Worms, Explains How Former President was "Used and Dumped"
Nigeria

Ex-Minister of Buhari Opens Cans of Worms, Explains How Former President was "Used and Dumped"

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Solomon Dalung claims former President Buhari was "used and dumped" by the political elite
  • Dalung asserts that Buhari became a "stranger in his own government" after elites hijacked the administration
  • Dalung highlights the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, noting that by 2020, travel between major cities like Abuja and Kaduna became increasingly unsafe

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Youth and Sports under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that the former president was "used and dumped" by the political elite.

Speaking as a guest on the Mic On podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, Dalung shared his perspective on Buhari's role in the political landscape.

Ex-sports minister Dalung speaks about Buahri's government
Ex-sports minister Dalung spits fire about Buhari's government Photo credit: @MBuhari/@OneJoblessBoy
Source: Twitter

Dalung: Buhari's charisma exploited for political gain

Dalung, who served in Buhari's cabinet from November 2015 to May 2019, explained that Buhari's charismatic appeal was crucial in helping the political elite wrest power from former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, The Sun reported.

Read also

2027 presidency: Why Jonathan is the last thing Nigeria need, political analyst explains

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, he claimed that once Buhari assumed office, these same elites hijacked the government.

"Buhari’s charisma was needed at that point in time by the political elite to eliminate Goodluck Jonathan.
"And shortly after Buhari had taken over power, these sets of political elites emerged and hijacked the government," Dalung said.

Dalung speaks on Buhari made a stranger in his own government

Dalung emphasized that despite Buhari’s high profile, he was sidelined within his own administration.

"Buhari was a stranger in his own government. I can collaborate this because I went to see the president when I was in office," he said.

Reflecting on his concerns, Dalung mentioned that he once confronted Buhari about the gap between campaign promises and the reality of governance.

"I told him, 'Mr President, this wasn’t what we told Nigerians. I have conscience," he said.

Dalung also highlighted the worsening insecurity across Nigeria, especially after 2020.

Read also

2027 presidency: Bala Mohammed speaks as North re-strategise, ready to go against Tinubu

He noted that despite initial progress in tackling the insurgency in the Northeast, the security situation had deteriorated, making travel between major cities like Abuja and Kaduna unsafe, Vanguard reported.

Ooni of Ife explains why he visited Buhari in Daura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that contrary to social media speculations that it's about the 2027 elections, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said he visited former President Muhammadu Buhari to check on his well-being after more than a year since he left the presidency.

The meeting allowed Ooni of Ife to engage in meaningful dialogue, facilitating an understanding of Buhari's new life after his tenure in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Hot: